NBA: Ranking the top 20 rising stars under the age of 24 heading into 2024-25
13. Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
Age: 22
Heading into his third season last year, there was plenty of hype surrounding Jalen Green. However, for one reason or another, Green wasn't able to meet the high expectations placed on his shoulders. Because of that, Green quickly emerged as one of the more polarizing young players in the league. So much so that there was talk all summer long that the Houston Rockets could trade him. At least for now, Green is still in Houston. Because of his inconsistent play, that can change at any given moment.
That's not to say that Green is a bad player; he isn't. He just hasn't been that consistent difference-maker that the Rockets thought he'd be at this point in his career. There have been many different stretches through his young career where he's looked amazing as a player.
But he's been too hot and cold as a player to get to a point where he's considered a certified star. Maybe that will change this season. It would be a shame if it didn't because of how talented he is.