NBA Report Cards: Celtics pass with flying colors; Warriors lack an identity
Handing out NBA regular season report cards as we flip the page to the start of the NBA Playoffs.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Regular season grade: B-
The Cleveland Cavaliers are likely going to finish as a top 5 seed in the Eastern Conference standings but they're still going to feel as if they've left much to be desired this season. The Cavs could've easily finished as a top 3 seed this season even despite their injury issues. With the way they've played of late, that's the biggest reason why the Cavs get a "B-" as opposed to a higher mark. Nevertheless, despite the fairly good regular season that the Cavs have enjoyed this season, they're ultimately going to be judged by what they do in the NBA Playoffs.
And perhaps most importantly, that's how Donovan Mitchell is going to grade this team and the direction they're going. Mitchell has a big decision to make regarding his future with the team and that is likely going to largely hinge on how the team performs in the postseason. If the Cavs have a good showing and make a deep run, perhaps Mitchell does end up signing that extension. If not, it could open the door for some real chaos for the franchise this summer.
Cleveland had a fine regular season. Their true test will come in the next few weeks as the NBA Playoffs get underway.