NBA Rumors: 1 ‘Bad’ contract every team must explore trading this offseason
Every team in the NBA will at least explore trading one 'bad' contract they currently have on their books heading into the offseason.
Chicago Bulls
Bad contract to explore trading: Zach LaVine (3 years, $138 million)
If it wasn't clear all throughout the season, that's been hammered home with a recent report that suggests that the Chicago Bulls will enter the summer with the priority of trading Zach LaVine. When it was reported that the Bulls were not going to trade LaVine before the NBA Trade Deadline, it was somewhat shocking. After a first half of the season that was filled with trade whispers and rumors involving LaVine, the Bulls curiously decided to shut all of that down and keep him on the roster for the remainder of the season.
Admittedly, it didn't help that a season-ending injury for LaVine popped up at around the same time, but you'd had to imagine that the Bulls could still have probably found a deal at the deadline if they truly wanted. Nevertheless, Chicago is hoping there's going to be some resolution on the LaVine front this summer.
And with three years and $138 million left on his deal, it's probably in the best interest for the Bulls to try and find a way to get out of that money this offseason. At this point, the Bulls and LaVine need a fresh breakup.