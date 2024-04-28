NBA Rumors: 1 ‘Bad’ contract every team must explore trading this offseason
Every team in the NBA will at least explore trading one 'bad' contract they currently have on their books heading into the offseason.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Bad contract to explore trading: Jarrett Allen (2-years, $40 million)
As the NBA offseason quickly approaches for a team like the Cleveland Cavaliers, they are going to have their priorities on other and bigger duties. Their primary importance concerns Donovan Mitchell's feature and the decision he'll have to make regarding a potential contract extension with the team. However, even in a best-case scenario, the Cavs must find ways to continue to build around this strong young core.
One way that they could do so is by exploring the option of trading Jarrett Allen. With two years and $40 million left on his contract, he's a player that Cleveland could find value for on the open market. As Evan Mobley continues to grow and develop as a young potential star in the frontcourt, Allen's value to the team is going to decrease slowly and surely. That's why as one of the bigger contracts on their books moving forward, the Cavs should absolutely explore the market train market for Allen this summer.
Even if the Cavs are able to get Mitchell to sign an extension, they're likely going to need to cut costs in other areas. That's where a trade of Allen could make even more sense for Cleveland.