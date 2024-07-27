NBA Rumors: 1 Huge mistake that every team has made so far in the offseason
The NBA offseason is not entirely over but the majority of the big moves that were going to be made have been made. Aside from a trade or two that may or may not take place over the next couple of months, it would be shocking to see a blockbuster-level type of move happen before the start of NBA Training Camps.
Because of that likelihood, we'll go team by team and explore one huge mistake that has been made so far this summer.
Atlanta Hawks
Biggest mistake: Not trading Trae Young
The offseason is not over but it doesn't appear as if the Atlanta Hawks are going to end trading Trae Young. Atlanta made the move for Dejounte Murray and if the whispers are true that Young's trade value is poorer than Murray's, it wouldn't make much sense for the Hawks to move off from the All-Star guard.
But I believe this could end up being a mistake for the Hawks. Essentially, the Hawks are going to be delaying a rebuild that will eventually have to happen in the near future. For as good of a player as Zaccharie Risacher may end up being, I'm not sure he has the franchise star potential that you hope to get from a No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft. That means there's probably more losing that has to come before the Hawks break through. And if they truly feel the Young era is over, it makes more sense to simply cut the cord at this point.