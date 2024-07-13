NBA Rumors: Breaking down 7 best and 5 worst moves after a chaotic free agency period
NBA Rumors: Looking back at the best and worst moves from a chaotic NBA Free Agency period.
Roughly two weeks into the NBA's Free Agency period, it's safe to say that the offseason is well underway. The 2024 NBA Draft and the start of free agency have offered plenty of summer talking points with some key moves already in the books. As is always the case, there are some moves that have stuck out this offseason.
Looking back at the moves that have already been made this offseason, we explore seven of the best and five of the worst from an already active summer.
Chris Paul to San Antonio Spurs - Best move
As overlooked as this move may end up being when looking back at what transpired this offseason, I believe the addition of Chris Paul could pay dividends for the San Antonio Spurs on multiple levels. Not only will his presence help out the continued development of Victor Wembanyama but he will be a great mentor for Stephon Castle, the team's rookie point guard.
Castle learning behind Paul, even if it is just for one season, is going to be a huge benefit for his early development. Plus, Paul is still good enough that he'll help the Spurs be competitive in the Western Conference. Whether they'll be competitive enough to compete for a playoff spot remains to be seen, but they will be improved. And if Paul can remain healthy, he'll be a big part of the team's improvement.