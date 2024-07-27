NBA Rumors: 1 Huge mistake that every team has made so far in the offseason
Golden State Warriors
Biggest mistake: Letting Klay Thompson walk in free agency
Even though the Golden State Warriors wouldn't admit it at the moment, you can't help but wonder what level of impact letting Klay Thompson walk in free agency could have for the franchise moving forward. Klay is nowhere near close to his prime anymore but there's no question his absence in the locker room is going to impact the franchise on several levels. For one, it could impact the futures of Steph Curry and Draymond Green - especially if they're not able to continue to build a contender.
If the Warriors were willing to part ways with Klay, what makes us think that they wouldn't be willing to do the same with Curry and/or Draymond? Not only that, but the Warriors essentially "disrespecting" Klay with reported lowball offers could have an impact in the way the rest of the league views the franchise.
This is one of those situations where the Warriors may not completely realize the mistake they've made until years down the line.