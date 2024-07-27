NBA Rumors: 1 Huge mistake that every team has made so far in the offseason
Los Angeles Lakers
Biggest mistake: Not trading for Dejounte Murray
The fact that the Los Angeles Lakers haven't made any splash moves this offseason is pretty shocking. Unless, of course, you consider the drafting of Dalton Knecht and Bronny James as splash moves. I don't and do believe that the Lakers will end up regretting not meeting the Atlanta Hawks' asking price for Dejounte Murray. Without a path toward landing a better player between now and the start of the offseason, the Lakers are essentially choosing to run it back. I'm not sure that's so smart considering they are coming off a disappointing season in which they lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
I can't envision the Lakers making a move that is going to tangibly alter their ceiling heading into the start of this season. And that's a problem considering they are looking to win one more NBA Championship before the end of LeBron James' career.
The Lakers haven't been aggressive so far this offseason and that will end up being a big mistake. I'm afraid that by the time they realize it, it's going to be far too late.