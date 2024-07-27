NBA Rumors: 1 Huge mistake that every team has made so far in the offseason
Portland Trail Blazers
Biggest mistake: Drafting Donovan Clingan
The Portland Trail Blazers haven't had the best last 12 months. After making the decision to pivot away from Damian Lillard, the moves that the Blazers have made are quite questionable. Considering their talented young core didn't take the big step forward that some envisioned they would take this past season, it complicates this team's future even more. However, there's one recent offseason move that I simply can't understand - and it was Portland's decision to select Donovan Clingan with their top 10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
With Deandre Ayton already on their roster and the acquisition of Robert Williams III in the Jrue Holiday deal, the decision to use a prime asset on a center didn't make a ton of sense. For as good of a player as Clingan may end up being, this was one of those head-scratching situations.
Maybe it all works out for Clingan but even if it does, it makes Portland's trade decisions from last summer make even less sense. Ayton was essentially the centerpiece of the Lillard deal. Are they already ready to give up on that experiment? If so, yikes.