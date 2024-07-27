NBA Rumors: 1 Huge mistake that every team has made so far in the offseason
San Antonio Spurs
Biggest mistake: Not making a bolder move
From an objective perspective, it's hard to criticize the San Antonio Spurs as they continue to establish a young core for the future of the franchise. But for the sake of this exercise, you can critique them for potentially not electing to make a boulder move in an attempt to surround Victor Wembanyama with more talent heading into his sophomore season.
The Spurs did manage to add Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes this summer, but it's hard to envision either of those players raising the team's ceiling all that much in the Western Conference. Selecting Stephon Castle with their top 10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft could pay dividends in the future, but it would be extremely surprising if he played a big role for the team this season.
Because of that, there's a very good chance that the Spurs are going to settle near the bottom of the conference standings once again this season. And considering that there were many times during his rookie year that Wemby looked like the best player on the floor, the front office could be doing him a bit of a disservice with the lack of supporting talent on the team.