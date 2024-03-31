NBA Rumors: 1 Important question for all 30 teams as countdown to offseason begins
With the offseason around the corner, we explore one important question that every NBA team must begin to answer.
Golden State Warriors
Burning question: Is it even possible to successfully retool the roster in a meaningful way?
In an ideal world, the Golden State Warriors would head into the offseason with the goal of retooling the roster around Stephen Curry and accomplish it. However, with the way the past two seasons have gone for the Warriors, that could be something that is considered easier said than done. Even though the Warriors do have assets on the roster to trade, there's no guarantee that this team is going to be willing to take the gambles that need to be taken if they seriously want to re-tool around Curry in a meaningful way.
First, the Warriors probably need to cut ties with Klay Thompson. Unless he's willing to take a massive pay cut, it's clear that Thompson is well beyond his prime, and may not be the best fit anymore next to Curry. At the same time, if the Warriors aren't willing to trade their young core, which hasn't shown many signs of making a star leap, then you have to admit that this team is not serious about retooling in a championship way around Curry.
The Warriors have to make a decision and choose a path forward one way or another. Right now they're kind of lingering in the middle and hoping for the best. And all that's led to for the Warriors in the past two seasons is mediocrity.