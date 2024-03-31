NBA Rumors: 1 Important question for all 30 teams as countdown to offseason begins
With the offseason around the corner, we explore one important question that every NBA team must begin to answer.
Houston Rockets
Burning question: How can the team top last summer?
The Houston Rockets could have their hands full heading into this offseason. The Rockets could be in a bit of a dilemma considering the big moves that they made last offseason and the fact that there's a good chance that they don't even qualify for the postseason this year. After pivoting towards a win-now build last summer, you can't help but wonder how this team is going to approach this offseason.
In a way, the Rockets are going to need to continue to build on the moves that they've already made in order to help this team continue to take steps forward in the Western Conference. However, that could be easier said than done. It's already been reported that the Rockets tried to make a big move for Mikal Bridges at this year's NBA Trade Deadline. I'd imagine that they're going to explore the trademark and look for a similar type of move this summer.
However, if nothing comes to fruition, you can help but wonder how the franchise will elect to move forward.