NBA Rumors: 1 Important question for all 30 teams as countdown to offseason begins
With the offseason around the corner, we explore one important question that every NBA team must begin to answer.
New York Knicks
Burning question: What is the final piece of the championship puzzle?
When healthy, the New York Knicks could be considered the biggest threat to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. And the good news is that it appears the Knicks are going to be healthy before the start of the NBA Playoffs. At the very least, it's going to add another intriguing layer to the Eastern Conference playoffs.
However, short of the Knicks going on an extremely surprising and unlikely championship run, this team is going to enter the offseason with the intent of finding the final piece of their championship puzzle. What the Knicks will have to figure out is what that final piece looks like.
Even after making the big move for OG Anunoby just before the NBA Trade Deadline, the Knicks still have the assets to go out and make another big move. But the Knicks have to be careful about finding the right player who is going to put this team over the top of the East. The question is for the Knicks is whether that right piece going to be available this summer.