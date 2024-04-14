NBA Rumors: 1 player from all 30 teams that definitely won't be on 2024-25 roster
Exploring one player on every team that definitely won't be on the roster heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
Philadelphia 76ers
1 Player who definitely won't be on the roster next season: Tobias Harris
Once this season ends, there will only be two players under contract heading into next season - Joel Embiid and Paul Reed. Considering that, there are likely several players that are locks to be on another team at the start of next year. However, one of the bigger names that I'm almost sure won't be playing for the Sixers next season is Tobias Harris. With the huge plans that the Sixers have heading into the offseason, there aren't many scenarios that involve Harris re-signing with the team. And for those that do, something horribly wrong took place to start the offseason for Philadelphia.
Harris is a fine player, even at this stage of his career. However, as he attempts to land one more strong deal before the twilight years of his career, I simply don't believe his priorities will line up with those of the Sixers, and that's OK.
The Sixers are going to be looking to make a big splash in free agency. Harris will be looking to get paid, as he should, one more time before the end of his career. I'd imagine those two paths won't lead to each other this summer.