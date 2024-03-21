NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers are biggest threat to steal superstar in free agency?
NBA Rumors: The Philadelphia 76ers may have emerged as the biggest threat to steal Paul George away from the LA Clippers.
The next month or so of the NBA season could very much dictate what type of offseason the LA Clippers will have. That's because there's a growing possibility that how they end their season will impact how Paul George approaches his contract situation with the team.
In the final year of his contract, George is in line to be an unrestricted free agent after this season. And because he's yet to sign an extension with the team, all signs point to him at the very least testing the open market this summer. While there's still an overwhelming belief that George will ultimately re-sign with the Clippers, the chances that he ends up leaving LA have to be non-zero at this point and potentially growing.
There have been strong whispers of late that George could end up hitting the free agency market. But now he's being linked to a team, which adds another level to the speculation. According to a recent report, the Philadelphia 76ers are looming as an "eager" suitor for George this summer.
Why the Philadelphia 76ers are a worthy threat to sign Paul George
With plenty of cap space and an appealing situation, it would be easy to see why the Sixers could be the biggest threat to signing George away from the Clippers. Even though George may feel comfortable in LA, if he's serious about winning an NBA Championship before the end of his career, he has to be open to other options at this point. You'd have to imagine that has been part of the reason why he has yet to sign a contract extension with the Clippers so far.
The Sixers have the money George would likely be looking for this offseason and a great core already in place with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. The Sixers could even explore re-signing Buddy Hield or Tobias Harris this summer too, as they attempt to build out this potential championship roster.
Even though the Sixers had to endure somewhat of a lost season after James Harden demanded a trade away from the team at the start of the year, Philadelphia is going to be sitting in a great situation entering the offseason.
They'll have the opportunity to pursue almost any free agent they want. And have a great selling point with Embiid as well. Is George ready to make a splash move this summer? We know the Sixers are.