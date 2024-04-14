NBA Rumors: 1 player from all 30 teams that definitely won't be on 2024-25 roster
Exploring one player on every team that definitely won't be on the roster heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
Portland Trail Blazers
1 Player who definitely won't be on the roster next season: Malcolm Brogdon
Very much in the midst of a rebuild, it's clear that the Portland Trail Blazers will have at least a couple of more difficult seasons before they take a big step forward in the Western Conference. Heading into the offseason, there's a good chance they end up parting ways with at least one of the veterans on the roster and if I had to guess, I'd assume it will be more plausible to trade Malcolm Brogdon this summer than it will be to move Jerami Grant. Moving Brogdon, who is about to enter the final year of his contract simply makes a ton more sense for the Blazers.
And if there's one thing we already know about a potential Brogdon trade, it's that there's already a healthy trade market for him. Not to say that wouldn't also be the case for Grant, but it's so much less complicated to trade a player on an expiring contract compared to one that just signed a long-term extension.
As the Blazers continue to retool their backcourt, the assumption will be that Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson, despite his rookie struggles, are going to take more prominent roles on the team heading into the future. That leaves Brogdon on the outside looking in.