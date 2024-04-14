NBA Rumors: 1 player from all 30 teams that definitely won't be on 2024-25 roster
Exploring one player on every team that definitely won't be on the roster heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
San Antonio Spurs
1 Player who definitely won't be on the roster next season: Devonte' Graham
Heading into the offseason, you'd have to imagine that there could be plenty of changes on the horizon for the San Antonio Spurs. As they prepare to start building around Victor Wembanyama, there may not be many players on the roster (not named Wemby) that are considered untouchable at this moment. One player who is a pretty safe assumption that will likely be shopped on the trade market this summer is Devonte' Graham. Playing in just a handful of games this season, Graham hasn't been much of a consistent contributor to the Spurs. That will likely open him up to being on the move this summer.
Whether it's the Spurs dumping him in a small deal or including him in a larger move, I'd predict that there's a good chance Graham isn't on the roster to start next season. Add in the fact that the final year of his contract is only partially guaranteed, it gives the Spurs even more options if they do plan on moving on from him this offseason.
As the Spurs look to retool their supporting cast this offseason, pencil in Graham to find himself part of those eventual changes.