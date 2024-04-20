NBA Rumors: 1 Player on all 30 teams who reached untouchable trade status in 2023-24
Looking back, we explore one player on every team that reached untouchable status during the 2023-24 NBA season.
Houston Rockets
Untouchable status: Alperen Sengun
Even after making a couple of moves last offseason, it was Alperen Sengun who emerged as the most important and best player for the Houston Rockets this past season. Even though the Rockets didn't accomplish the pre-season goals of making the postseason, this is a team, whose future is quite bright. A big part of that is because of Sengun's continued development. In a breakout year, Sengun averaged 21 points, nine rebounds, and five assists on 54 percent shooting from the field.
As the Rockets look to potentially make another big move this offseason, it's pretty safe to say that if they do, Sengun is not going to be one of the players that they dangle on the trade market. As one of the most dominant big men in the league today, Sengun proved that he may have already reached untouchable status for the Rockets.
Sengun is still improving as a player and there's no predicting how good he can be at his peak, but it would be crazy for the Rockets to trade him without seeing how high of a ceiling he has. It seems as though the Rockets have a strong foundational piece for the future in Sengun.