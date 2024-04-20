NBA Rumors: 1 Player on all 30 teams who reached untouchable trade status in 2023-24
Looking back, we explore one player on every team that reached untouchable status during the 2023-24 NBA season.
Portland Trail Blazers
Untouchable status: Anfernee Simons
Look, it doesn't take an NBA expert to see that this past season didn't exactly go as perhaps the Portland Trail Blazers hoped it would. From a development standpoint, there are still many unanswered questions for the team heading into the offseason. However, when it comes to this team's young talent, there's one player who has continued to show promise and perhaps even played himself into an "untouchable" status heading into the summer. And that's Anfernee Simons.
He may be the one player of the team's young core that is considered to have the lowest ceiling of the bunch, but he's the only one who has continued to make significant leaps in his game. Even though he missed roughly half the season due to an injury, Simons continued to show growth in his game and had the best statistical season of his career thus far.
With as much uncertainty as the Blazers have heading into the offseason, it would be outrageous for them not to consider their brightest young star as an untouchable at this point. Simons has earned this status.