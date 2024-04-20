NBA Rumors: 1 Player on all 30 teams who reached untouchable trade status in 2023-24
Looking back, we explore one player on every team that reached untouchable status during the 2023-24 NBA season.
Sacramento Kings
Untouchable status: Keegan Murray
After a solid rookie season, there was much hope heading into the future with Keegan Murray. And even though he didn't make the huge statistical leap that perhaps many were expecting him to make, he continues to show impressive flashes of a potential future star. At this point, the Kings have to consider Murray as one of their biggest "untouchables" on the roster heading into the offseason. At 23 years old, Murray is still finding himself as an NBA player and the Kings are bringing him along slowly, which could end up paying huge dividends down the line.
You'd have to imagine that Murray's biggest jump in his development is likely going to come in his third season. That means this offseason, leading up to the start of next year, will go a long way in determining whether he's going to live up to the big expectations that many around the organization have for him.
I'm not sure how good Murray can be at this level but there's no question that the Kings should do whatever they can to be able to see his development through.