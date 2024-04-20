NBA Rumors: 1 Player on all 30 teams who reached untouchable trade status in 2023-24
Looking back, we explore one player on every team that reached untouchable status during the 2023-24 NBA season.
San Antonio Spurs
Untouchable status: Devin Vassell
As the San Antonio Spurs begin building around Victor Wembanyama this summer, there's going to come a huge evaluation of their roster. The front office needs to identify which players are worth keeping around Wemby and which could be moved for other pieces. One player who may already have played his way into an untouchable piece next to Wemby is Devin Vassell. As somewhat of a polarizing player through the first few seasons of his career, Vassell finished the season strong for the Spurs in which he averaged 21 points, five assists, and four rebounds on 49 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from 3-point range during the second half of the season.
If Vassell can carry that over to the start of next season, there's no question he's going to emerge as an important piece next to Wemby. Already locked up for the foreseeable future, it's safe to say that Vassell may already be considered an untouchable piece for the Spurs heading into the offseason.
If the Spurs do partake in some of the offseason festivities, I'd have a hard time believing they won't do whatever it takes to keep Vassell on the roster.