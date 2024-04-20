NBA Rumors: 1 Player on all 30 teams who reached untouchable trade status in 2023-24
Looking back, we explore one player on every team that reached untouchable status during the 2023-24 NBA season.
Dallas Mavericks
Untouchable status: Kyrie Irving
Entering the season, there were naturally big questions about the future of the Dallas Mavericks. Of all of them, the biggest surrounded around whether the duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving could coexist on the same team. On paper, it was a natural fit, and they could emerge as an overwhelming offensive duo. However, towards the end of last season, and at least through the first few weeks of this year, there were big questions about whether it would ever come to full fruition for the Mavs.
With the way that the Mavs have closed the season and depending on how they look in their first-round NBA playoff series against the LA Clippers, there's an argument to be made that perhaps Kyrie has climbed and played his way into untouchable status for the Mavs.
If Kyrie and Luka can make at least some noise in the playoffs, there's going to be a call to keep this core together moving forward. At the very least, there's a very strong possibility that Kyrie could be considered an untouchable for the Mavs for the time being. If Dallas ends up making a playoff run, this could be a duo that remains together for the foreseeable future.