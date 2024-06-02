NBA Rumors: 1 Realistic free agent target for all 30 teams entering the offseason
NBA Rumors: Exploring one realistic free agent target that should be on every team's radar heading into the offseason.
The 2024 NBA Draft will officially mark the start of the NBA offseason but it isn't until June 30 that the free agency market will open for the league. At that point, all chaos can - and likely will - start there across the league. Even though the trade market will likely drive the offseason, some intriguing free-agency scenarios could play out too. Focusing on free agency for a while, let's explore one realistic free-agent target that should be on every team's radar heading into the offseason.
Atlanta Hawks
Realistic free agent target: Jalen Smith
Because of the uncertainty revolving around this team heading into the offseason, it's almost impossible to predict what type of free agents they could be interested in pursuing. Will they retool the roster, pivot toward an entire rebuild, or simply make a small adjustment or two? Until we have a more clear idea of how this team will proceed, this is a pretty blind shot in trying to predict a potential free-agent target.
Deep down, I assume a major retooling of the team's roster will take place. I'd be shocked if at least two of these core players weren't traded at some point this offseason: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, or Clint Capela. Because of that, it could open the door for the Hawks to target a stretch-big such as Jalen Smith - assuming he ends up declining his player option to test free agency.