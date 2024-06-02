NBA Rumors: 1 Realistic free agent target for all 30 teams entering the offseason
Golden State Warriors
Realistic free agent target: Mason Plumlee
There's an overwhelming belief that the Golden State Warriors are going to explore the possibility of shaking up their roster in a significant way this offseason. With Klay Thompson free to sign wherever he chooses, that possibility can't be completely taken off the table. But no matter what the team ends up doing via trade, one realistic free-agent option that could emerge for the Warriors this offseason is Mason Plumlee.
Plumlee played a strong role for the LA Clippers this past season and is far from a guarantee to return next season. If he does explore other options, the Warriors could be a natural landing spot as a team that could use some depth at the center position. Plumlee wouldn't be that expensive and falls in line with a move that the Warriors could afford to make.
All that said, it's very difficult to predict how the Warriors will approach the offseason. But no matter what they do, signing Plumlee could be something that the team could pull off considering how he could fit with nearly any other team-building move.