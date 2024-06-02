NBA Rumors: 1 Realistic free agent target for all 30 teams entering the offseason
Orlando Magic
Realistic free agent target: Buddy Hield
From all indications, the Orlando Magic are set to head into the NBA offseason with the priority of landing a sharpshooting guard. Over the last few weeks, it's been the worst-kept secret in the world that the Magic could be preparing to target Klay Thompson in free agency. However, I simply don't believe that's a very likely scenario to play out. In the end, I believe this Magic-Thompson connection could be more about finding a team that could bid against the Golden State Warriors.
Finding leverage has to be at the forefront of Thompson's plans this summer. The Magic could present that for Thompson. On the flip side, a more realistic shooting threat that the Magic could target in free agency is Buddy Hield. As a player who has proven to be one of the better 3-point shooters in the league, Hield could make a ton of sense for a team like the Magic. And he'd be a completely more realistic free agent to pursue.
It'll be interesting to see if this is something that the Magic ends up pursuing or not this summer.