NBA Rumors: 1 Realistic free agent target for all 30 teams entering the offseason
Cleveland Cavaliers
Realistic free agent target: Royce O'Neale
The Cleveland Cavaliers are heading into the NBA offseason in hopes of being able to sign Donovan Mitchell to a long-term contract extension, and there are recent signs that suggest they'll be able to do that. Assuming that does end up being the case, a free agent like Royce O'Neale could make some sense for the team. O'Neale isn't the type of name that is naturally going to get Cavs fans excited, but the little things that he's able to do on the floor can't be overstated.
As a 3-and-D option for the Cavs heading into the offseason, O'Neale is the type of piece that would make this team better. While the Cavs could explore making a big move via trade, even if Mitchell decides to extend, Cleveland is likely still going to need to make small adjustments to the roster to keep pace with the other contenders in the Eastern Conference. O'Neale could be part of those small "other" moves.
The Cavs should feel good about where they stand heading into the offseason. And if they're able to get Mitchell to sign a long-term extension, they should feel really good about their future moving forward.