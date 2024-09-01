NBA Rumors: 1 Season-derailing concern for every team as Training Camp approaches
NBA Rumors: As the start of NBA Training Camps quickly approaches, we explore one potential season-derailing concern for every NBA team.
And just like that, the NBA offseason is nearly in the books. All that remains is the last few weeks before the start of training camps. But with just three weeks before a few teams start reporting, this could be an ideal time to preview what could await us once camps do begin to open.
In this article, we go team by team and explore one potential season-derailing concern or question that every team will face once NBA Training Camps begin to open.
Atlanta Hawks
1 Big concern: What is the plan for Trae Young?
Now that the NBA offseason is pretty much in the books and Trae Young is still on the roster, it's a fair question to ask what lies ahead for these two sides. Have the Atlanta Hawks come to the conclusion that they're going to keep Young on the roster? Are they still open to trading Young? Is he considered on the trade block at the moment? Will he be on the trade block as we inch closer and closer to the NBA Trade Deadline?
For a team that may be trying to retool or rebuild, it may not make a ton of sense to have Young still on the roster heading into the season. In fact, there's at least a small chance that he will end up being a distraction for the team this year if he isn't considered a foundational part of their future.
Until the Hawks figure out the Young situation, it's hard not to focus almost entirely on that heading into the start of the season.