When do the 2024-25 NBA Training Camps begin? Key dates to monitor
Exploring the start of the 2024-25 NBA Training Camps while looking at a few other key dates to keep an eye on.
Now that the 2024 Summer Olympics have officially ended, it's full steam toward the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. The League recently released its full regular season schedule for the new year and it has brought plenty of excitement and talking points as we wait for the next shoe to drop for the NBA.
That shoe is the start of NBA Training Camps. With Free Agency pretty much over, there won't be much action across the league (unless an unexpected trade or two takes place over the next month). That means there's a great chance that the next time there's a big story in the NBA, it will likely mean that the start of training camps has arrived.
For a couple of teams, the start of their training camp is roughly a month away. However, for the majority of the league, the official start of NBA Training Camps is about six weeks away. But the good news is that once training camps begin, that pretty much also marks the start of pre-season games and, shortly after, the start of the regular season, which will take place in late October.
The start of NBA Training Camps and other key dates
The Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets will be the first two teams to open their training camps with media day scheduled for September 24, with the first practice taking place on September 25. Their training camps begin a week early because they will be participating in the NBA Abu Dhabi Games this season.
However, the rest of the league will begin training camp with Media Day on September 30, with the opening practices of training camp taking place on October 1. After that, the NBA Abu Dhabi pre-season games will take place on October 4 and 6, featuring the Nuggets and Celtics. The NBA then has an NBA Canada Series slated for October 6 in which the Toronto Raptors will take on the Washington Wizards in Montreal. The rest of the league begins their pre-season slate on that date as well.
The start of the regular season will take place on October 22.
It may not seem like it, but the NBA offseason is nearing its end and, by the time we know it, the start of NBA basketball will be here again.