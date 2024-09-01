NBA Rumors: 1 Season-derailing concern for every team as Training Camp approaches
Indiana Pacers
1 Big concern: Where does Bennedict Mathurin fit?
Coming off a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, it's admittedly interesting to see how much improvement, if any, the Indiana Pacers will have after a full offseason with Pascal Siakam. But one other concern the Pacers will also have to quell is how Bennedict Mathurin fits on the team moving forward. Mathurin was once considered a core piece to the team's build but I can't help but wonder how that may no longer be the case with the rise of Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmih this past season.
Mathurin is not going to be a starter to begin the year and you can't help but wonder if he will want to fully embrace a bench role in year 3 in the NBA. At this point, I'd imagine Mathurin believed he'd be cementing a starting spot with the Pacers. At least for now, that doesn't appear as if that's going to be the case.
As training camp begins, one of the bigger storylines will revolve around where Mathurin is placed and how he handles the possibility of coming off the bench for a third straight season.