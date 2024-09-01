NBA Rumors: 1 Season-derailing concern for every team as Training Camp approaches
LA Clippers
1 Big concern: Can Kawhi Leonard remain healthy enough to help Clippers matter in West?
In some ways, I do believe the LA Clippers ended up making a few panic moves this offseason. After losing Paul George in free agency, the Clippers panicked in trying to retool with contending moves around Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. In the end, I'm not sure how many of those will end up mattering all that much this season. As is always the case for the Clippers, the one big concern that the team will have this season revolves around whether Kawhi will be healthy enough to help the Clippers "matter" in the Western Conference.
Even if the moves the Clippers made during the offseason end up being home runs, none of it will matter if Kawhi isn't healthy. Harden can play at peak levels but this is not a true playoff threat unless Kawhi is able to be on the floor for the majority of the season and postseason.
Heading into training camp, we're going to get an early indication of where Kawhi is from a health standpoint. The early indications are that he's healthy but we won't know for sure until he is able to get on the floor.