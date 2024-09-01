NBA Rumors: 1 Season-derailing concern for every team as Training Camp approaches
New York Knicks
1 Big concern: How big of a loss will Isaiah Hartenstein end up being?
While everyone may be excited about the addition of Mikal Bridges this offseason, the New York Knicks may have a bigger issue in the frontcourt with their lack of depth behind Mitchell Robinson. Losing Isaiah Hartenstein could end up being a much bigger deal than the Knicks realize but we won't know that until we get deep into the season. And by that time, it could already be too late for New York to do anything about it. If Robinson can remain healthy, the Knicks should be fine but the problem is that he hasn't been able to remain healthy of late.
Robinson missed 51 regular-season games last season, returned for the NBA Playoffs, and then got hurt again. I don't want to place all the frontcourt pressure on Robinson heading into the start of the season, but if he can't remain healthy, the Knicks are going to be in a lot of trouble.
The Knicks are going to be good but if they're going to be championship good, they're going to need to settle the center position at some point before the NBA Playoffs.