NBA Rumors: Trading Julius Randle could solve New York Knicks' depth issues
NBA Rumors: Could trading Julius Randle be the key to solving the New York Knicks' depth issues heading into the season?
Going back to the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, the New York Knicks have slowly - and effectively - been building a strong supporting cast around Jalen Brunson. Looking back, the Knicks have acquired Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, OG Anunoby, and now Mikal Bridges all in that span. To say that the Knicks have compiled a championship-worthy cast would be an understatement. However, despite the optimism that surrounds the Knicks heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, if there is one thing that could stand in the way of a magical season, it's injuries and the lack of depth.
While there's not much the Knicks can do on the injury front. There's no singular potion that would prevent the Knicks from suffering injuries, they can do their part in an attempt to solidify their depth. However, at this point, without much financial flexibility, there may only be one way to solve some of the depth issues New York has at the guard and center positions.
That could be trading Julius Randle. Already a player who will have his hands full in embracing a different role for the team this season, the Knicks could pivot toward shopping him on the open market in search of a reliable backup point guard and center.
Should the New York Knicks trade Julius Randle?
The additions of the over last few months of Anunoby and Bridges do make Randle somewhat of a luxury for the team. If they are willing to turn that luxury into added depth, perhaps it would make this team even stronger heading into the start of the season. Ultimately, that's what the Knicks will have to ask themselves - whether they would be better off with Randle as a luxury at the power forward position or if they could shift down in the starting 5 while giving Anunoby the starting nod at the power forward position in hopes of adding a true backup point guard behind Brunson and center backing up Mitchell Robinson?
That's not an easy decision to come to. The good news is that New York will have some time to figure it all out. I'd imagine the Knicks will start the season with Randle and see how it goes. If it becomes clear he isn't a great fit, they could always pivot heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. At that point, his trade value may not be as great as it is now, but it's a gamble New York is probably willing to take.
There is a path toward New York solving some of their depth issues. The question is, are they willing to go down the route it will take to accomplish it?