NBA Rumors: 1 Season-derailing concern for every team as Training Camp approaches
Washington Wizards
1 Big concern: Is Alex Sarr the man?
With how unpredictable the NBA Draft Lottery can be, there's no guarantee the Washington Wizards are going to have as high as a pick as they did during the 2024 NBA Draft. And one of the bigger concerns for the team after the draft has to revolve around whether Alex Sarr will end up being the player that Washington believes he can be. Even though Sarr got off to a troubling start in the Summer League, I'm not going to put a ton of stock in that. But it's hard not to have that in the back of your mind.
If the Wizards are going to take a step forward this season in their development as a franchise, Sarr has to be somewhat ready to contribute. There's no guarantee of that right now. But long-term, the Wizards just have to hope that Sarr is not a bust. The last thing Washington needs this early in their rebuild is for one of their key foundational pieces of the future to be not what they think he can be.
The Wizards had a pretty solid offseason. However, there's no question there's a ton riding on the development of Sarr.