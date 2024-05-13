NBA Rumors: 1 Surprising star Victor Wembanyama reportedly wants to play with
NBA Rumors: There's one surprising star player that Victor Wembanyama would be intrigued by playing with in San Antonio.
Even though the San Antonio Spurs didn't win any more games this season than they did last year, when they won the NBA Draft Lottery and the rights to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, they are still considered a team with one of the brightest futures in the league. That's because of Victor Wembanyama. Wemby is fresh off winning the NBA's Rookie of the Year award and is just getting started.
He has yet to even scratch the surface of the player he can be in the NBA, but appears to be ready to make a big jump - not only individually as a player but also as the leader of the Spurs. However, if he's going to accomplish that during his sophomore season, he's going to need a bit more help around him.
That's why heading into the offseason, the Spurs are considered one of the teams that many predict will be buyers on the trade market. Wemby appears prepared to be part of a winning team and adding a star via trade could be one way for the Spurs to accomplish that. One likely offseason trade candidate that has already been linked to the Spurs is Trae Young. As the Atlanta Hawks look to pivot toward a retooling or rebuiling of their roster, he could be a natural fit next to Wemby.
Adding to that speculation, it's also now being reported that Wemby is intrigued by the idea of playing next to Young. Interestingly enough, it was recently reported that the Spurs weren't all that high on the idea of trading for Young this summer. You can't help but wonder if that sentiment will now change if Wemby is indeed interested in the idea of playing with Young.
Trae Young and Victor Wembanyama could create a dominant duo
In a vacuum, Young and Wemby could create one of the NBA's most dynamic offensive duos. What Young is able to do from a playmaking standpoint would help make life a whole lot easier for Wemby as he continues to develop. For as solid as the Spurs' young core is, they don't currently have a guard on the roster that is as dynamic with the ball in his hands as Young is.
Young has never averaged less than eight assists per game throughout his career and is coming off a season in which he averaged 26 points and 11 assists on 37 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Trading for Young is unlikely to make the Spurs a championship contender next season but it could very well be the first big domino in building around Wemby. And certainly a move that could, according to a recent report, make him happy.