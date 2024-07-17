NBA Rumors: 10 Bold targets to help New York Knicks solve backup center concerns
Paul Reed, Detroit Pistons
Looking at the Detroit Pistons' depth chart, it's likely going to be difficult for Paul Reed to carve out much of a role with the team this season. Playing behind Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart, Reed could emerge as a potential trade target for a team like the New York Knicks. Reed worked as a serviceable backup for Joel Emiid over the last few seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers and there's a chance he could embrace such a role off the bench for the Knicks. If the Pistons are open to the idea of trading him for a couple of second-round picks at some point this offseason or even before the NBA Trade Deadline, that's a price that the Knicks could meet.
Reed may not be as big as some of the other names on this list but he's just 25 years old, could be still improving as a player, and has proven to be quite durable over the last two seasons of his career. The Knicks need a player who can remain on the floor and be effective in small spurts.
Reed has proven to be that type of player through the first few seasons of his career. Perhaps more of an NBA Trade Deadline option, Reed has to be on New York's radar.