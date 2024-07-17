NBA Rumors: 10 Bold targets to help New York Knicks solve backup center concerns
Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks
Considering that it's already been reported that the Milwaukee Bucks are open to the idea of trading Brook Lopez, he's certainly a potential backup center option that could be on the New York Knicks' radar. However, considering the money he's making this season, he has to be more of a buyout candidate than a trade candidate. That said, it would be highly unlikely for Lopez to be bought out by the Bucks or by another team after a trade. At least not during the offseason. Nevertheless, in theory, Lopez would be a solid backup for the Knicks.
At this point in his career, Lopez should be considered a backup center or spot starter. That's the exact type of role that the Knicks need to find before the start of the NBA season. As a player who would protect the rim and extend defenses with his 3-point stroke, Lopez would be a great veteran option for New York.
In the end, his high salary for this season is likely going to count him out as a potential target for the Knicks.