NBA Rumors: 11 Dream star duos we'd love to see come to fruition in the future
NBA Rumors: Selecting 11 star players we'd love to see team up on the same team at some point in the future.
There's still a little more than a month until the start of NBA Training Camps. In the days before October arrives, it's only natural to speculate on the future of the league. In the day of Player Empowerment, there are plenty of fantasy bookings we've made for our respective teams in hopes of landing a specific star player. However, in this article, we'll put our biases aside and highlight 11 dream star duos fans across the league should want to see come to fruition at some point in the future.
Honorable mention: Stephen Curry and LeBron James
Time may be running out for this star duo to come to fruition but we can dream. And that's exactly what we'd be doing in hoping that Stephen Curry and LeBron James could team up in the future. LeBron will turn 40 years old this season and Steph will be 37 years old by the time the NBA Playoffs roll around. Unless one of them is willing to demand a trade soon, the chance that Steph and LeBron will team up is pretty much gone.
However, over the next couple of seasons, this duo is certainly one that basketball fans across the league could be dreaming about. Even though LeBron and Steph are no longer in their prime, if they were to team up before the end of their careers, they would immediately become one of the bigger stories in the league. That said, don't bet on it happening.