NBA Rumors: 11 Dream star duos we'd love to see come to fruition in the future
Anthony Edwards and Bam Adebayo
Coming off Team USA Basketball‘s run to Olympic Gold this past summer, one of the intriguing storylines that is naturally going to emerge over the next few months is which young star players began to establish relationships that could potentially lead toward teaming up at some point in the future. It could be almost impossible to predict if that’s even the case but one intriguing duo that could come together, who also spent valuable time during their Team USA run, is Anthony Edwards and Bam Adebayo.
Edwards has quickly risen and should be considered one of the 10 best players in the NBA at the moment. As he continues to improve and take larger stages, there’s a really good chance that Edwards could quickly become one of the faces of the league. Similarly, even though he perhaps doesn’t get the credit he truly deserves, Bam has become one of the best two-way players in the modern game.
As he continues to make strides on the offense end of the floor, there’s no capping his ceiling in the league. Because of their natural skill set, it would be intriguing to see Edwards and Bam on the same team at some point in the future.