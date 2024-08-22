NBA Rumors: 11 Dream star duos we'd love to see come to fruition in the future
Luka Doncic and Paolo Banchero
As two of the most dynamic young players in the league, Luka Doncic and Paolo Banchero could be a huge part of the next great wave of faces for the league. With the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant nearing the end of their dominance in the Association, players like Luka and Banchero could be waiting in the wings. In fact, you can probably make the case that Luka has already entered the chat as a player who deserves top 5 in-the-game accolades - especially after his run to the NBA Finals this past season.
Soon enough, we could be saying the same about Banchero. As he continues to improve, there's a good chance we haven't even seen the best of him. Heading into year 3, Banchero could be preparing for his true star jump this season.
Luka and Banchero are in two great situations with the Dallas Mavericks and Orlando Magic but it would be a dream pairing if their paths crossed with each other in the future.