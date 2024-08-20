Predicting 7 third-year NBA players who will make the jump to stardom in 2024-25
Predicing a handful of third-year NBA players that are primed and ready to make the jump to stardom during the 2024-25 season.
The start of NBA Training Camps is still a little over a month away, but it has to be difficult for NBA fans to hold down the excitement. At this point in the offseason, it's only natural to begin to look forward to the 2024-25 campaign. One aspect that will be one of the bigger driving storylines revolves around the next slate of stars who could arise in the league.
Attempting to predict that, we'll take a look at seven NBA players who may be primed to make the leap to stardom in their third seasons.
Honorable mention: Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
Chet Holmgren gets an honorable mention here because he's essentially going to be entering his second season in the league. After missing his entire rookie season, Holmgren qualified as a "first-year" player this year. Technically, I suppose, Holmgren will be entering his third season as a pro. Because of those technicalities, Holmgren makes the cut as a player to watch with star potential.
Already making waves this past season, Holmgren is only going to get more and more comfortable with the more reps he gets. With a full offseason, Holmgren will be in a great position to emerge as one of the more intriguing big men in the league. And if Holmgren is given the freedom to play more on the perimeter this year, which may be the case with the addition of Isaiah Hartenstein, we could see a special year from him.