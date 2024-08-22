NBA Rumors: 11 Dream star duos we'd love to see come to fruition in the future
Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo
For very different reasons, Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two of the most dynamic offensive players in the league. Despite the recent teardown of his reputation as a player over the last calendar year, Trae is a special offensive scorer and playmaker who makes his dough on the perimeter. Giannis is a strong playmaker as well but does most of his damage in the paint. In what could be considered one of the most balanced star duos in the league, it would make a ton of sense for them to team up in the future. For as talented of a supporting cast as Giannis has had throughout his career, he's never had a point guard on his team as dynamic as Young.
There's an argument for Damian Lillard but he is well beyond his prime years at this point in his career. Similarly, Giannis would immediately emerge as the best player that Young has ever played with during his first few years in the NBA.
How good this duo would be remains to be seen. However, at least from an entertainment standpoint, a duo of Giannis and Young would be excellent theater.