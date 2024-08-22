NBA Rumors: 11 Dream star duos we'd love to see come to fruition in the future
Ja Morant and Victor Wembanyama
Finding an ideal dream star pairing for Victor Wembanyama was quite difficult. Considering we don't know exactly how good or how high of a ceiling Wemby can have, it wasn't going to be easy to find the right running mate. However, it's never bad for a dominant frontcourt player to have a playmaking guard playing next to him. That's why I ultimately gave the nod to a player like Ja Morant as one who would be considered an ideal star pairing for Wemby in the future. Not yet having hit his ceiling yet, we also don't know how good Morant can be at his peak.
After essentially missing all of last year, due to a suspension and then an injury, it's almost as if the general public has forgotten just how good Morant can be. That could end up being a huge mistake as he prepares for his return season.
In a vacuum, a Morant-Wemby pairing could dominate the league for the next decade. As two players who are "up next" in the Association, this would be a great dream duo to see come to fruition in the future.