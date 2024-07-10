NBA Rumors: 14 Notable remaining free agents still on the board after initial frenzy
NBA Rumors: Exploring 14 notable free agents that are still on the board after the initial frenzy to begin the NBA offseason.
At this point, we're more than a week into the start of the NBA's Free Agency period. The initial free agency rush has begun to slow down and most, if not all, of the big names are officially off the board. That said, that doesn't mean the NBA offseason is completely over. In fact, even on the free agency front, there are some interesting names that remain unsigned.
As we get deeper and deeper into the NBA offseason, we take a look at 14 notable free agents that are still on the open market.
Kyle Lowry
It was largely expected for Kyle Lowry to pick his next landing spot after the initial free agency wave. This is around the time when we will begin to hear whispers about where Lowry could end up signing. But his potential landing spots are not going to be all that surprising. Any contender that is looking for some depth in the backcourt or perhaps even a spot starting point guard could look in the direction of Lowry.
He may not have a ton left in the tank but in spurts, he could still provide value with his experience and hard-nosed mindset. With the initial free agency frenzy in the books, expect players like Lowry to begin to get picked up.