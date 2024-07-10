NBA Rumors: 14 Notable remaining free agents still on the board after initial frenzy
Gray Trent Jr.
It's a complete surprise as to why Gary Trent Jr. is still on the open free agency market. In theory, he shouldn't still be without a contract. Coming off a season in which he averaged 14 points on 39 percent shooting from 3-point, you'd imagine that there'd be a bigger market for the 25-year-old wing. Nevertheless, at least for now, it's difficult to envision how Trent is going to get the big deal that perhaps he thought he would be getting in free agency. At this point, there's a growing sense that the Toronto Raptors are going to let him walk in free agency.
Unless a sign and trade is worked out, Trent is likely going to have to take a relatively cheap deal compared to the extension that he was reportedly offered from Toronto. In this end, this could end up being one big miscalculation on behalf of his camp. We must wait to see how it all shakes out, but there remains plenty of unknown regarding Trent's future.
Trent has plenty of value on the court but there simply doesn't appear to be a great free-agent market for him at the moment. As one of the most notable names still on the open market, he's certainly a player to keep tabs on as we get deeper and deeper into the offseason.