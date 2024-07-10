NBA Rumors: 14 Notable remaining free agents still on the board after initial frenzy
Markelle Fultz
After a rough start to his career with the Philadelpiha 76ers, Markelle Fultz found a nice home with the Orlando Magic over the last five years. However, at this point, there's a very real chance that the Magic will elect to move on from Fultz. As they continued to add to the backcourt this summer, Fultz could end up embarking on a new opportunity in the NBA. As he continues to wait for the right landing spot, it'll be interesting to see which team takes a flier on the 26-year-old guard.
Even though he hasn't lived up to being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Fultz has still managed to carve out a nice career in the league. Coming off a season in which he averaged eight points, three rebounds, and three assists per game on 47 percent shooting from the field, he could still provide value as a capable backup guard.
Fultz is not the star player that many thought he would be when he entered the league, but that doesn't mean he still can't play a vital role on a winning team. At this point, he could be considered a steal of a signing in free agency.