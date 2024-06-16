NBA Rumors: 15 Bold but completely realistic predictions heading into 2024 NBA Draft
The Atlanta Hawks will make it clear they're ready to trade Trae Young
When the Atlanta Hawks earned the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft via the lottery, it became clear that if the team wanted to pivot towards a rebuild, this would be the offseason to do so. And with the recent whispers that the Hawks already intend to trade Trae Young and/or Dejounte Murray this offseason, it's pretty clear that there's a good chance Atlanta is going to use this opportunity to revamp their franchise.
I predict that by the time the NBA Draft arrives, the Hawks will make it clear that they're going to trade Young at some point this offseason. This is the type of move that could come as soon as the draft itself or may have to wait until deeper into the offseason, depending on what other moves take place when free agency opens.
Either way, the Hawks will make it clear that they intend on rebuilding their roster and that could begin with trading Young.