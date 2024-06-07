NBA Rumors: 2 Prospects Chicago Bulls may target as they eye a trade up in NBA Draft
NBA Rumors: The Chicago Bulls could look to trade up in the 2024 NBA Draft to land one of two prospects.
As we inch closer and closer to the 2024 NBA Draft, the smokescreens and whispers are only going to increase. One team to keep a close eye on leading up to the NBA Draft is the Chicago Bulls. Not only will they attempt to trade Zach LaVine but, if recent indications hold true, they could also be looking to move up in the draft with two targets in mind.
According to a recent report, Donovan Clingan and Matas Buzelis could be two prospects the Bulls could target if they do end up trading up in the NBA Draft. Currently sitting with the No. 11 overall pick, both Clingan and Buzelis are likely to be off the board by the time Chicago goes on the clock. If they want a chance to select either of those two prospects, they'll almost certainly have to trade up.
Whether or not they'll be willing to meet the asking price of a trade-up in this year's draft remains to be seen. However, it's clear that they like the promise of Clingan as a potential defensive anchor and the potential that Buzelis carries on the wing.
The Chicago Bulls have a big offseason on the horizon
The Bulls are entering the offseason with the hope of retooling their roster in a way where they don't have to embrace a full-on rebuild. Whether or not that will be feasible for the team remains to be seen. However, that seems to be the plan at the moment.
Chicago will have plenty of plates to balance this summer. They'll be looking to hit a home run in the NBA Draft while prioritizing trading LaVine and still trying to re-sign DeMar DeRozan - and that's among the other goals the team may have for the offseason that hasn't been publically reported on.
How this offseason ends up working out for the Bulls remains to be seen but it's clear they could enter next season looking a lot different than they do now. In fact, I'd argue that's the ultimate goal for this team.
And adding one of their preferred prospects - Clingan or Buzelis - in the NBA Draft could go a long way in helping that happen. Chicago appears ready to get to work this offseason, and their first move could come as soon as the NBA Draft in a couple of weeks.