NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Salary dump Zach LaVine trade ideas Bulls must explore
NBA Trade Rumors: With his trade value tanking, we explore seven salary dump Zach LaVine trade ideas that the Chicago Bulls could be open to.
With the start of the NBA offseason on the horizon, it's become pretty clear that the Chicago Bulls still have the priority of trading Zach LaVine. The Bulls appear to want to move in a different direction and trading LaVine remains near the top of their to-do list heading into the offseason. The big question is, can they find the right trade partner this time around?
After shopping him last season heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, the Bulls had a difficult time in finding a trade market. In an attempt to finally get a deal done this time around, it seems as if the asking price for LaVine has dropped "significantly." There's a chance that a trade of LaVine ends up being more of a salary dump deal than not.
If the Bulls are willing to go that route, we explore seven possible salary dump LaVine trades that Chicago should consider this summer.
Houston Rockets
In this particular salary dump framework, the Bulls would get Jalen Green (a questionable, yet talented young prospect) and Fred VanVleet in exchange for LaVine, Alex Caruso, and a future first-round pick. Chicago would have to add to their offer in exchange for the opportunity to gamble on the future of Green.
At this point, this is the type of deal that will likely get the job done for both sides. Depending on how the Rockets feel about Green's long-term potential at the moment, this is a move that could end up making a lot of sense for both sides.