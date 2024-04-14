NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers' dream free agent has been revealed?
In an ideal world, the Philadelphia 76ers would add a huge free agent this offseason.
Even as the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for what they hope to be a surprising deep playoff run, this is a team that has big plans heading into the offseason. In fact, the Sixers have put themselves in a position where they're going to have a pretty clean cap sheet heading into free agency. The only two players on the roster for the Sixers heading into the offseason will be Joel Embiid and Paul Reed. After that, there is plenty of uncertainty revolving around the team.
Aside from Embiid and Reed, it's safe to say that Tyrese Maxey, who has become a star this season, can be penciled into the starting lineup next season. As a restricted free agent, he'll likely agree to a new max deal with the Sixers as soon as free agency opens. Aside from Maxey and Embiid, the Sixers will enter the offseason in hopes of landing another star player.
And the recent reporting suggests they are going to be shooting for the stars. According to a recent report, the team's dream free agent target heading into the summer is Paul George. If PG does end up declining his player option for the 2024-25 NBA season, which most expect him to do, the Sixers are going to be at the front of the line.
Could the Philadelphia 76ers pry Paul George away from LA?
Over the last few weeks, the Sixers and PG have been linked more and more. It was recently rumored that the Sixers could in fact be the biggest threat to signing PG away from LA. All that said, the overwhelming belief is that PG is going to end up signing an extension with the Clippers during the offseason.
After all, it wouldn't make much sense for the Clippers to sign Kawhi Leonard to an extension already if they didn't follow that up by also re-signing PG. And the suspense that is potentially taking place right now likely centers around the early stages of negotiating.
PG and his representatives are likely asking for a maximum deal. And the Clippers are likely bullish on that idea, especially considering that PG is likely on the back nine of his playing career as a soon-to-be 34-year-old.
In theory, a trio of Maxey, PG, and Embiid would be quite enticing. It could be good enough to take down the Boston Celtics in the East. It may never come to full fruition, but it's easy to see why such a possibility would interest the Sixers.
Philadelphia hopes to make a big move this offseason, and they'll certainly pursue one. The question is, can they pull one off?