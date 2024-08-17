NBA Rumors: 20 Big name players that will dominate the 2025 free agency period
Identifying the 20 big names that will fuel and headline the free agency period of the 2025 NBA offseason.
With the majority of the big free-agency moves in the book for the 2024 NBA offseason, it's only natural to begin to look at what could await the league in the 2025 class. It will be hard to top Paul George leaving the LA Clippers to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, but there could be plenty of player movement next summer, and it could start with an active free-agency class.
In anticipation of next summer, we explore the 20 big-name free agents who will fuel and drive the 2025 NBA offseason.
Jamal Murray, unrestricted free agent
You have to include Jamal Murray on this list but it would be extremely surprising if he did end up testing free agency. With how important he's been to the Denver Nuggets over the last few seasons, they will almost certainly agree to an extension. And if I had to bet, I'd put my money on the two sides coming together before the start of the season to square away a new deal.
The last thing the Nuggets need is for this Murray uncertainty to linger into the season and distract as the team attempts to get back on the championship track after a surprisingly disappointing end to last year. Murray will be back in a Nuggets uniform. But with at least a non-zero chance he ends up testing free agency, he had to be included on this list.